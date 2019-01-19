WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 18, 2019
_____
195 FPUS56 KOTX 191434
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
634 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
WAZ031-200030-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
634 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph, except southwest 10 to 20 mph
in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in the
evening, then rain and mountain snow likely overnight. Mountain
snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. In the mountains, gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Snow
level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
$$
WAZ034-200030-
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
634 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening,
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to
lower 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
$$
WAZ035-200030-
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
634 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in
the mid to upper 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
to upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
$$
WAZ038-200030-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
634 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower
40s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper
30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in
the mountains.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
$$
WAZ041-044-200030-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
634 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower
40s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance
of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the 30s.
$$
WAZ042-200030-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
634 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mountain snow in the morning, then a chance of
snow in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation of 1 to 3
inches along the Cascade Crest. Highs in the upper 30s to lower
40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in
the mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the mid to
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows 17 to 26.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Lows 19 to 27. Highs in the 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows
in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
$$
WAZ043-200030-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
634 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower
40s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance
of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper
30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s to
lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather