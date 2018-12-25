WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 24, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

321 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

321 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in

the 20s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

321 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then decreasing clouds in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. North wind 5 to 10

mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A chance

of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the mid 20s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 23.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

321 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the mountains and mostly cloudy with

Patchy freezing fog in the morning in the valleys. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 17 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A chance

of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches valleys and 1 to 2 inches in the

mountains. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

mountains.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 20. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 19 to 23.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

321 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...then decreasing clouds in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 22.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in

the 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

321 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the valleys and Mostly sunny over the mountains.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches valleys and 2 to

4 inches in the mountains. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. In the mountains, gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 19 to 26. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 23.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

321 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then decreasing clouds in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 21. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

