WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 26, 2018

847 FPUS56 KOTX 271035

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

235 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

WAZ031-280145-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

235 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain and mountain snow showers likely overnight.

Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, except southwest 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of mountain

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

$$

WAZ034-035-280145-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

235 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows in

the 20s.

$$

WAZ038-280145-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

235 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain and mountain snow in the morning, then a chance of

rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Mountain snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level rising to 4500 feet. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of mountain snow

showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. Lows 17 to 27.

$$

WAZ041-044-280145-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

235 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. Lows 18 to 26.

$$

WAZ042-280145-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

235 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow accumulation of

2 to 5 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of mountain snow showers overnight. Patchy

fog overnight. Mountain snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Snow

level 4500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon.

Patchy fog. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Highs in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 19. Highs in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ043-280145-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

235 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an

inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. Lows 18 to 25.

$$

