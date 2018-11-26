WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 25, 2018

_____

646 FPUS56 KOTX 261100

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

300 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018

WAZ031-270015-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

300 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and high mountain

snow overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph, except southwest 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY...Rain and high mountain snow. No high mountain snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 5000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ034-035-270015-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

300 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

East wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to

a half of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

WAZ038-270015-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

300 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of snow in

the morning, then rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and mountain snow in the morning, then rain and

mountain snow likely in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation

up to 2 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ041-270015-

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

300 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and local freezing rain

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of

an inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ044-270015-

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

300 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of freezing

rain or snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of

an inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an

inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

WAZ042-270015-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

300 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mountain snow and valley freezing rain in the morning,

then rain, mountain snow and a chance of freezing rain in the

afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level

5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mountain snow and a chance of freezing rain in

the evening, then rain and snow overnight. Mountain snow

accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

30s.

$$

WAZ043-270015-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

300 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain or

snow in the morning, then rain, snow likely and a chance of

freezing rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather