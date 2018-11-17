WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 17, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

257 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

Northern Panhandle-Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,

Priest River, Eastport, Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

257 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

257 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

257 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Light wind, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

257 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs around 40.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

257 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

257 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

