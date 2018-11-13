WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 12, 2018

_____

176 FPUS56 KOTX 131100

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

300 AM PST Tue Nov 13 2018

WAZ031-140015-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

300 AM PST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. In the

mountains, west wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ034-035-140015-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

300 AM PST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Lows

in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog.

Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

WAZ037-038-140015-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

300 AM PST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow overnight.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of mountain snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and mountain snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

mountain snow. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Patchy fog. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in

the 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ041-044-140015-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

300 AM PST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and sleet

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and sleet in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the 20s. Highs around 40.

$$

WAZ042-140015-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

300 AM PST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...A chance of mountain snow in the evening, then rain,

mountain snow, sleet and a chance of freezing rain overnight.

Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 5500 feet

overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, high mountain snow and a chance

of freezing rain in the morning, then rain and high mountain snow

likely in the afternoon. High mountain snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Snow level 6000 feet. Not as cool. Highs in the 40s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Patchy fog. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ043-140015-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

300 AM PST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy

fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow overnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain, snow and sleet in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Lows

in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

_____

