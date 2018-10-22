WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018

895 FPUS56 KOTX 221002

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

302 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

WAZ031-222315-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

302 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

WAZ034-035-222315-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

302 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

WAZ036-222315-

Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

302 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to lower 60s.

WAZ037-038-222315-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

302 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the 50s.

WAZ041-044-222315-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

302 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

WAZ042-222315-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

302 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and high mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

WAZ043-222315-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

302 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.

