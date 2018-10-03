WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 2, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

235 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

235 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

235 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. North wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the morning, becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

235 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Highs in the 50s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

235 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

235 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of mountain snow

showers overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of mountain

snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of mountain

snow showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

235 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s.

