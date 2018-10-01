WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 30, 2018

_____

851 FPUS56 KOTX 011002

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

302 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

WAZ031-020030-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

302 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then increasing clouds.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers

likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ034-035-020030-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

302 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Windy. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ037-038-020030-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

302 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain showers

near the Canadian Border, especially this afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the 40s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ041-044-020030-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

302 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon over

the Waterville Plateau. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Areas of blowing dust over the Waterville Plateau in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Windy. Northwest wind 15

to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ042-020030-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

302 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

near the crest. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Rainfall amounts less than

a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and high mountain snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ043-020030-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

302 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather