WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018

696 FPUS56 KOTX 121022

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

322 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

WAZ031-130000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

322 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the

upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ034-035-130000-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

322 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ038-130000-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

322 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning,

then scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening,

then isolated rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ041-044-130000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

322 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

in the evening, becoming light, Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ042-130000-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

322 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Gusts up to 20

mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated rain showers

overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, high

mountain snow showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and high mountain snow showers likely. Light

high mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

high mountain snow showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ043-130000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

322 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in

the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

