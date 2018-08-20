WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 19, 2018

824 FPUS56 KOTX 200949

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

249 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018

WAZ031-202330-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

249 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Haze

and smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Haze. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

WAZ034-035-202330-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

249 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Haze and

smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Windy. Northeast wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 60s. Windy. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower

90s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

WAZ037-038-202330-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

249 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph, except northeast 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Warmer. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper

80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of

smoke. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

WAZ041-044-202330-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

249 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the 80s. Windy. North

wind 10 to 25 mph with gusts 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 60s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming

light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

WAZ042-202330-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

249 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of

smoke. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

WAZ043-202330-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

249 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the 80s. Windy. North

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to lower

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of

smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

