WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018

_____

988 FPUS56 KOTX 130945

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

245 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

WAZ031-132345-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

245 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy smoke. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ034-035-132345-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

245 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Smoke and haze. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid to

upper 90s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and

patchy smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid

90s.

$$

WAZ037-038-132345-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

245 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke and haze. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Smoke and haze. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to lower

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy

smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ041-044-132345-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

245 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke and haze. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 80s

to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower

to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas

of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the lower to mid

90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

$$

WAZ042-132345-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

245 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to lower

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s.

$$

WAZ043-132345-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

245 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke and haze. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 80s

to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower

to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas

of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the lower to mid

90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

_____

