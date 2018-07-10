WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 10, 2018

437 FPUS56 KOTX 102122

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

222 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

WAZ031-111200-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

222 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ034-035-111200-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

222 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ038-111200-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

222 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ041-044-111200-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

222 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Breezy. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ042-111200-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

222 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ043-111200-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

222 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

