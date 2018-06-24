WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
Updated 6:04 pm, Sunday, June 24, 2018
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018
_____
406 FPUS56 KOTX 242200
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
300 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
WAZ031-251145-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
300 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph
overnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening,
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
WAZ034-035-251145-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
300 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid to upper 70s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Windy. West
wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up
to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ038-251145-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
300 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph
in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous rain showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts
less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Breezy. West wind
5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light, Gusts up to 30 mph
decreasing to 20 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
WAZ041-044-251145-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
300 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with isolated
rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Gusts
up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
70s. Windy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Windy.
Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to
30 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s
to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ042-251145-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
300 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms overnight. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 50 percent chance of rain showers
in the evening. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper
40s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
WAZ043-251145-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
300 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms overnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest
overnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather