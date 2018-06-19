WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
Published 6:07 am, Tuesday, June 19, 2018
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018
_____
234 FPUS56 KOTX 191001
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
301 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018
WAZ031-200045-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
301 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and
a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small
hail and heavy rainfall. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Numerous rain showers and scattered thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce small hail and heavy rainfall.
Highs in the 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail
and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to
upper 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ034-200045-
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
301 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light
wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail
and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail
and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.
$$
WAZ035-200045-
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
301 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast
wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail
and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Light wind. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail
and heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.
$$
WAZ038-200045-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
301 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail and
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail
and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail and
heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail
and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs in the
upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in
the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
$$
WAZ041-044-200045-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
301 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the 80s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
small hail and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail
and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.
$$
WAZ042-200045-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
301 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
small hail and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail and
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and
a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small
hail and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail and
heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
$$
WAZ043-200045-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
301 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
small hail and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and
a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small
hail and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail and
heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
_____
