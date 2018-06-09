WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 8, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1043 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1043 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts up to a half of an inch possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the 50s. Breezy.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper

60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1043 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain, decreasing by afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 70s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1043 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts up to a half of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1043 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

1043 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter

of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and high mountain snow showers

likely in the morning, then rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Little or no high mountain snow

accumulation. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers,

mountain snow showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of rain and mountain snow showers overnight. Snow level

5500 feet, lowering to 4500 feet overnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, mountain

snow showers and thunderstorms. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in

the upper 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of mountain snow

showers. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1043 PM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth

and a quarter of an inch possible.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

