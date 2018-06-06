WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 6, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington...UPDATED

National Weather Service Portland OR

942 AM PDT Wed Jun 6 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

942 AM PDT Wed Jun 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind, becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 65.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

942 AM PDT Wed Jun 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until midday, becoming mostly sunny. Highs 65

to 70. Light wind, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind, increasing to

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 65.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

942 AM PDT Wed Jun 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until midday, becoming mostly sunny. Valley

highs 70 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 50. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 45 to 50. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Valley

highs 60 to 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Valley highs 50 to

55. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Valley lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley

lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Valley lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Valley highs 65 to 70.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

942 AM PDT Wed Jun 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until midday, becoming mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 11000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

7500 feet, decreasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely

after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet, decreasing to 4500 feet after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet, increasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 7500 feet, increasing to above 8000 feet after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level above 8000 feet. Free air freezing level

12000 feet in the afternoon.

