WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 28, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

254 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

254 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and high mountain snow showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

254 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

254 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

254 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

254 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Snow level 4500 feet, rising to 5500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

254 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

