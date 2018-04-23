WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
205 FPUS56 KOTX 230318 AAA
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho...UPDATED
National Weather Service Spokane WA
818 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018
WAZ031-231130-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
818 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows
in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in
the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
WAZ034-035-231130-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
818 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
WAZ037-231130-
Northeast Mountains-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
and Kettle Falls
818 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
WAZ038-231130-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
818 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid
30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.
Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 60s.
WAZ041-044-231130-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
818 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North
wind 5 to 15 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North wind 5 to
15 mph in the morning, becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 60s.
WAZ042-231130-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
818 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows
in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 60s.
WAZ043-231130-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
818 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
