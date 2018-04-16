WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018

787 FPUS56 KOTX 160249 AAA

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho...UPDATED

National Weather Service Spokane WA

749 PM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

WAZ031-161130-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

749 PM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light, Gusts up to 25 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts up

to a half of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Widespread rain or snow showers in the morning,

then numerous rain showers, snow showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

or snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to

25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the 50s.

WAZ034-035-161130-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

749 PM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. East wind 5

to 15 mph, becoming southwest overnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers overnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

WAZ037-161130-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

749 PM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening, then

widespread rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half

of an inch possible.

.MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers in the morning, then

widespread rain showers, mountain snow showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mountain snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Snow level 4500 feet, lowering to 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s, South wind 5 to 15 mph,

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers in the evening, then rain or

snow showers likely overnight. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Snow level 3500 feet.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

WAZ038-161130-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

749 PM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and

mountain snow showers overnight. Little or no mountain snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers in the morning, then

numerous rain showers, mountain snow showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Snow level 4500 feet, lowering to 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers overnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

WAZ041-044-161130-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

749 PM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Occasional rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts between a quarter and a half of

an inch possible.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

WAZ042-161130-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

749 PM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers. Precipitation

may be heavy at times overnight. High mountain snow accumulation

of 3 to 6 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Widespread rain or snow showers. Precipitation may be

heavy at times in the morning. Mountain snow accumulation of 3 to

6 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the 50s.

WAZ043-161130-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

749 PM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an

inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow showers overnight. No snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

