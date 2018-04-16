WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
Updated 10:53 pm, Sunday, April 15, 2018
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho...UPDATED
National Weather Service Spokane WA
749 PM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
WAZ031-161130-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
749 PM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 5 to
15 mph in the evening, becoming light, Gusts up to 25 mph
overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts up
to a half of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Widespread rain or snow showers in the morning,
then numerous rain showers, snow showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain
or snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to
25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s. Highs in the 50s.
WAZ034-035-161130-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
749 PM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. East wind 5
to 15 mph, becoming southwest overnight. Chance of precipitation
90 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an
inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall
amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers overnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
WAZ037-161130-
Northeast Mountains-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
and Kettle Falls
749 PM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening, then
widespread rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half
of an inch possible.
.MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers in the morning, then
widespread rain showers, mountain snow showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mountain snow may be heavy at
times in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to
2 inches. Snow level 4500 feet, lowering to 3500 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s, South wind 5 to 15 mph,
Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers in the evening, then rain or
snow showers likely overnight. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.
Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Snow level 3500 feet.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
WAZ038-161130-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
749 PM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and
mountain snow showers overnight. Little or no mountain snow
accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers in the morning, then
numerous rain showers, mountain snow showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to
2 inches. Snow level 4500 feet, lowering to 3500 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers overnight. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower
50s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
WAZ041-044-161130-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
749 PM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Occasional rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s
to lower 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts between a quarter and a half of
an inch possible.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the upper
40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph increasing
to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of
an inch.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy.
West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
WAZ042-161130-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
749 PM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers. Precipitation
may be heavy at times overnight. High mountain snow accumulation
of 3 to 6 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper
30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Widespread rain or snow showers. Precipitation may be
heavy at times in the morning. Mountain snow accumulation of 3 to
6 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows
in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows
in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in
the 50s.
WAZ043-161130-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
749 PM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100
percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the upper
40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an
inch possible.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a
chance of rain or snow showers overnight. No snow accumulation.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
