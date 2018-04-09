WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
Updated 5:48 pm, Monday, April 9, 2018
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 9, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
243 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
243 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Rainfall
amounts less than a quarter of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening,
becoming light, Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. In the
mountains, west wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers. Snow level
5000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,
snow showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,
snow showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Lows in the 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
243 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper
50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
243 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in
the afternoon. In the mountains, southeast wind 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the south with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming
light. In the mountains, southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Snow
level 4500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s
to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
243 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Highs in the 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
243 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and mountain snow in the morning, then rain and
mountain snow likely in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation
up to 2 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers. Light mountain snow
accumulations. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to
lower 50s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers. Light mountain
snow accumulations. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows
in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
243 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
evening, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Highs in the 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
