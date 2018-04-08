WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

851 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

WAZ031-082330-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

.REST OF TODAY...Rain and mountain snow showers. Mountain snow

may be heavy at times. Mountain snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers in the evening. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

WAZ034-082330-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

WAZ035-082330-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph decreasing to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

30s. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

WAZ038-082330-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

WAZ041-044-082330-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Breezy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to

5 to 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

WAZ042-082330-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of mountain snow showers

overnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light, Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WAZ043-082330-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

