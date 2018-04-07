WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1154 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1154 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts up to a half of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain and mountain snow showers overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. No mountain

snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, except southwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 40 mph

decreasing to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and mountain snow in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. No mountain snow accumulation. Snow level

4500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1154 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

WAZ037-038-072330-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1154 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Rain showers, mountain snow showers and a chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. No

mountain snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain and mountain snow showers likely overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Little

or no mountain snow accumulation. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers

likely. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

1154 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph. Rainfall amounts

less than a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. West wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

1154 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Rain and mountain snow showers. Mountain snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers. Mountain snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet, rising to 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. In the mountains, west wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and high mountain snow showers. Highs in the 50s.

Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1154 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

1154 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

