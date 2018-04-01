WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
Updated 12:58 am, Sunday, April 1, 2018
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 31, 2018
229 FPUS56 KOTX 010450
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
950 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
WAZ031-011130-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
950 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow showers likely in
the afternoon. No mountain snow accumulation. Snow level
4500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers. Mountain snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 4000 feet in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy. West wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and mountain
snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the
50s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
$$
WAZ034-035-011130-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
950 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Light wind, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows
in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s to lower
60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ038-011130-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
950 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains,
southwest wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light. In the mountains,
west wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ041-044-011130-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
950 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to
lower 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
40s. Highs in the 50s.
$$
WAZ042-011130-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
950 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the 40s. West wind
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, west wind 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Breezy. West wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ043-011130-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
950 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow
level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West
wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
40s. Highs in the 50s.
$$
