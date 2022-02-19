WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 18, 2022 _____ 006 FPUS56 KSEW 191146 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 345 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Sunday. WAZ558-200000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 345 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow level near 500 feet in the evening. Lows near 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows near 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 47 39 45 \/ 30 60 80 $$ WAZ559-200000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 345 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows near 30. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 48 34 45 \/ 40 70 60 $$ WAZ507-200000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 345 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet in the evening. Lows near 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 48 38 45 \/ 40 80 70 Everett 46 37 43 \/ 50 80 70 $$ WAZ509-200000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 345 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 24. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 47 39 46 \/ 70 60 80 Tacoma 46 37 46 \/ 70 50 70 $$ WAZ556-200000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 345 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow level near 500 feet in the evening. Lows near 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 47 39 45 \/ 40 80 80 $$ WAZ555-200000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 345 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight, Gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 45 36 43 \/ 100 100 90 Enumclaw 43 35 41 \/ 80 90 80 North Bend 45 37 43 \/ 90 90 80 $$ WAZ503-200000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 345 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs near 40. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 46 37 44 \/ 90 60 50 Sumas 44 37 43 \/ 100 80 70 $$ WAZ506-200000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 345 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 47 39 45 \/ 80 70 60 Mount Vernon 46 38 45 \/ 90 80 60 $$ WAZ001-200000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 345 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 200 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 48 37 45 \/ 80 60 40 Eastsound 47 38 44 \/ 90 50 50 $$ WAZ510-200000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 345 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 49 40 47 \/ 80 70 50 Port Townsend 48 39 44 \/ 60 60 50 $$ WAZ511-200000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 345 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 46 36 47 \/ 90 80 70 $$ WAZ504-200000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 345 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 48 38 46 \/ 70 90 80 Olympia 48 37 47 \/ 80 70 80 $$ WAZ512-200000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 345 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows near 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. $$ WAZ514-200000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 345 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming light after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows near 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 49 36 45 \/ 80 70 40 Sequim 49 35 45 \/ 70 60 50 $$ WAZ515-200000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 345 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to light after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs near 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows near 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 47 38 45 \/ 100 90 40 $$ WAZ517-200000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 345 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 48 41 47 \/ 90 100 80 $$ WAZ516-200000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 345 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 47 36 46 \/ 100 100 50 $$ WAZ513-200000- Olympics- 345 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch. .TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around 3 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 3 to 4 inches. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 500 feet in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 400 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 33 24 30 \/ 80 70 40 $$ WAZ567-200000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 345 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. .TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 10 to 17 inches. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near 200 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 32 26 29 \/ 100 100 80 $$ WAZ568-200000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 345 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Breezy. Showers and snow in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. West wind in the passes 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy, showers. Snow level near 2500 feet. Rain may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 7 to 14 inches. West wind in the passes 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches. Total snow accumulation 12 to 26 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. West wind in the passes to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 200 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 500 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 34 27 31 \/ 80 100 80 Stevens Pass 31 25 28 \/ 90 90 70 $$ WAZ569-200000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 345 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and snow in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. .TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. .SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. Total snow accumulation 8 to 19 inches. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of through the day. Freezing level near 1000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of. Freezing level near 500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.