WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 27, 2022

856 FPUS56 KSEW 281126

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-290000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 46 34 48 / 0 0 0

WAZ559-290000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

30s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 200 feet. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 45 33 46 / 0 0 0

WAZ507-290000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow

level near 300 feet. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near sea level. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 46 35 48 / 0 0 0

Everett 45 34 47 / 0 0 0

WAZ509-290000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

200 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 48 33 51 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 46 32 49 / 0 0 0

WAZ556-290000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming

south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near sea level. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 48 35 50 / 0 0 0

WAZ555-290000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

400 feet. Highs near 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow

level near 400 feet. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 50 37 53 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 49 35 51 / 0 0 0

North Bend 49 36 53 / 0 0 0

WAZ503-290000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near sea level. Highs near 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near sea level. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near sea level. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 200 feet. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 45 34 46 / 0 0 10

Sumas 46 33 47 / 0 0 10

WAZ506-290000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

200 feet. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near sea level. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 44 36 45 / 0 0 10

Mount Vernon 48 35 49 / 0 0 0

WAZ001-290000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near sea level. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 42 35 44 / 0 0 10

Eastsound 41 36 43 / 0 0 10

WAZ510-290000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow after midnight. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near sea level. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 45 36 48 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 44 36 45 / 0 0 0

WAZ511-290000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

30s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 200 feet. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 46 32 47 / 0 0 10

WAZ504-290000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 48 32 49 / 0 0 0

Olympia 48 32 49 / 0 0 0

WAZ512-290000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming

south to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to

1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening.

Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

WAZ514-290000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 400 feet. Highs near 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 300 feet. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near sea level. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 44 34 45 / 0 0 10

Sequim 45 33 45 / 0 0 10

WAZ515-290000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

300 feet. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 45 36 46 / 0 10 40

WAZ517-290000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind

to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming

southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 48 36 48 / 0 0 10

WAZ516-290000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 400 feet after midnight. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 46 35 47 / 0 10 40

WAZ513-290000-

Olympics-

325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. No snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts one

to three inches possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow

level near 500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 300 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 38 29 35 / 0 0 10

WAZ567-290000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet decreasing

to 5500 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet

decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 400 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near sea level.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow

level near sea level.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near sea level.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near sea level.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 300 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 39 29 38 / 0 0 0

WAZ568-290000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet increasing

to 9000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 30s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet decreasing

to 5500 feet after midnight. Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3000 feet. Light wind in the passes becoming

southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind

in the passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet

decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet decreasing to 400 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

200 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow

level near 200 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow

level near 200 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 35 24 41 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 33 23 38 / 0 0 0

WAZ569-290000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

325 AM PST Fri Jan 28 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Freezing level near

6500 feet in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts one

to three inches possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3500 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level near 400 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow

level near 500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning.

