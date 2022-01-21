WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 20, 2022 _____ 954 FPUS56 KSEW 211048 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 247 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Saturday. WAZ558-220000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 247 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 47 36 46 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ559-220000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 247 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 46 35 45 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ507-220000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 247 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning, then areas of fog late in the morning. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 46 36 45 \/ 0 0 0 Everett 45 34 44 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ509-220000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 247 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning, then areas of fog late in the morning. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 47 34 48 \/ 0 0 0 Tacoma 46 33 45 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ556-220000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 247 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning, then areas of fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 47 34 47 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ555-220000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 247 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 47 35 52 \/ 10 0 0 Enumclaw 47 34 50 \/ 0 0 0 North Bend 47 34 51 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ503-220000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 247 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 45 34 43 \/ 0 0 0 Sumas 45 33 43 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ506-220000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 247 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 46 36 43 \/ 0 0 0 Mount Vernon 47 35 45 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ001-220000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 247 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind around 10 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 46 35 43 \/ 0 0 0 Eastsound 45 36 41 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ510-220000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 247 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 47 36 45 \/ 0 0 0 Port Townsend 46 37 44 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ511-220000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 247 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 46 33 46 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ504-220000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 247 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 47 33 46 \/ 0 0 0 Olympia 47 33 47 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ512-220000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 247 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ WAZ514-220000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 247 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 47 34 44 \/ 0 0 0 Sequim 47 34 44 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ515-220000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 247 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 47 35 44 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ517-220000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 247 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 48 37 48 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ516-220000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 247 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 47 32 52 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ513-220000- Olympics- 247 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet increasing to 9500 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 38 32 44 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ567-220000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 247 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet increasing to 10500 feet in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 33 28 43 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ568-220000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 247 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet. North wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet increasing to 11000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s. Light wind in the passes. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet. Light wind in the passes. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind in the passes. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 36 29 44 \/ 0 0 0 Stevens Pass 33 26 43 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ569-220000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 247 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing to 9000 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. $$

_____