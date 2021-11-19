WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 18, 2021

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-200000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 47 39 48 / 60 10 10

$$

WAZ559-200000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. North wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 46 36 47 / 40 10 10

$$

WAZ507-200000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. East wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 47 40 48 / 30 10 20

Everett 46 39 47 / 30 20 20

$$

WAZ509-200000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs

near 50. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 48 39 50 / 70 10 10

Tacoma 47 38 49 / 60 10 10

$$

WAZ556-200000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near

40. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog

late in the morning. Highs near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

near 50. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 47 40 49 / 60 10 20

$$

WAZ555-200000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 47 38 48 / 70 30 30

Enumclaw 45 38 47 / 80 10 10

North Bend 47 38 49 / 70 20 20

$$

WAZ503-200000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 40s. North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 47 39 48 / 10 20 30

Sumas 46 37 47 / 10 30 40

$$

WAZ506-200000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 48 40 49 / 10 20 30

Mount Vernon 48 39 49 / 10 20 30

$$

WAZ001-200000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind around 10 mph

becoming northwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 50. West wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 49 39 50 / 10 10 20

Eastsound 47 41 48 / 10 20 30

$$

WAZ510-200000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 49 41 51 / 10 10 20

Port Townsend 48 39 49 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ511-200000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

North part, north wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

South part, southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 48 36 49 / 40 10 10

$$

WAZ504-200000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 50 38 50 / 60 10 10

Olympia 49 37 50 / 60 10 10

$$

WAZ512-200000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 50. West

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs near

50. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

$$

WAZ514-200000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight, Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable

to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 48 38 49 / 20 10 10

Sequim 48 36 49 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ515-200000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 48 41 49 / 0 20 30

$$

WAZ517-200000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 51 43 51 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ516-200000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 50 39 51 / 0 20 20

$$

WAZ513-200000-

Olympics-

248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

3000 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3000 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet

increasing to 6000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet increasing

to 10000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 32 24 31 / 20 0 10

$$

WAZ567-200000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing

to 7500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 33 26 31 / 20 30 30

$$

WAZ568-200000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind in the passes

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

2500 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid

30s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

Light wind in the passes becoming east around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing

to 9000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near

40. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 35 27 35 / 80 10 20

Stevens Pass 31 24 30 / 70 20 30

$$

WAZ569-200000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

4500 feet decreasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up

to 3 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet. No snow accumulation.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet

increasing to 5500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet increasing

to 10000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

5000 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

$$

_____

