WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 8, 2021

_____

331 FPUS56 KSEW 090822

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1222 AM PST Tue Nov 9 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for .MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY..., Tuesday, Tuesday night, and

Wednesday.

WAZ558-091200-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

1222 AM PST Tue Nov 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely after midnight, then rain

at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

50. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 40 50 42 50 / 80 100 90 60

$$

WAZ559-091200-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

1222 AM PST Tue Nov 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight, then rain at times

in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 39 48 40 49 / 90 100 90 60

$$

WAZ507-091200-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

1222 AM PST Tue Nov 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight, then rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 42 49 43 50 / 80 100 90 50

Everett 40 47 42 49 / 70 100 90 50

$$

WAZ509-091200-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

1222 AM PST Tue Nov 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight, then rain at times

in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 40 53 41 52 / 90 100 90 60

Tacoma 39 50 40 51 / 90 100 90 60

$$

WAZ556-091200-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

1222 AM PST Tue Nov 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight, then rain at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 41 50 43 51 / 80 100 90 50

$$

WAZ555-091200-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

1222 AM PST Tue Nov 9 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight, then rain at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 38 50 40 51 / 70 100 90 50

Enumclaw 38 52 39 50 / 90 100 90 50

North Bend 38 49 40 52 / 80 100 80 50

$$

WAZ503-091200-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

1222 AM PST Tue Nov 9 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

NOON PST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight, then a chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. East wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 25 to

40 mph with gusts to 55 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 41 49 42 50 / 50 100 90 60

Sumas 39 47 40 49 / 50 100 90 60

$$

WAZ506-091200-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

1222 AM PST Tue Nov 9 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

NOON PST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight, then rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts

to 45 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind

15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 41 49 43 51 / 70 100 90 50

Mount Vernon 41 51 42 52 / 70 90 80 50

$$

WAZ001-091200-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

1222 AM PST Tue Nov 9 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

NOON PST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight, then rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts

to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 30 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 40 50 41 52 / 80 100 90 50

Eastsound 41 48 43 49 / 70 100 90 60

$$

WAZ510-091200-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

1222 AM PST Tue Nov 9 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

NOON PST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely after midnight, then rain

at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast

wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 41 50 43 53 / 70 90 80 50

Port Townsend 40 49 40 50 / 80 90 80 40

$$

WAZ511-091200-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

1222 AM PST Tue Nov 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely after midnight, then rain

at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 38 50 39 50 / 100 100 90 60

$$

WAZ504-091200-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

1222 AM PST Tue Nov 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to 30 mph

becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 40. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South

wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 40 50 40 51 / 90 100 90 60

Olympia 38 50 39 51 / 90 100 90 60

$$

WAZ512-091200-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

1222 AM PST Tue Nov 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 40. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50.

Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

WAZ514-091200-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

1222 AM PST Tue Nov 9 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. East wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs near 50. West wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts

to 45 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 36 50 38 49 / 90 100 90 40

Sequim 36 50 37 51 / 80 90 80 40

$$

WAZ515-091200-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

1222 AM PST Tue Nov 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. East wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 40. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. East wind 10 to

20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 38 48 41 50 / 100 100 100 60

$$

WAZ517-091200-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

1222 AM PST Tue Nov 9 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Rain in the morning, then rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 20 to 35 mph becoming southwest 25 to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts

to 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 43 51 44 52 / 100 100 90 60

$$

WAZ516-091200-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

1222 AM PST Tue Nov 9 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Strong winds. Rain in the morning, then rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 35 to 50 mph with gusts to 65 mph decreasing to

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 38 49 40 52 / 100 100 90 60

$$

WAZ513-091200-

Olympics-

1222 AM PST Tue Nov 9 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. New snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge

of 4 to 7 inches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around 2 inches. Total

snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 6 to 10 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to 6000 feet after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6000 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 21 29 26 33 / 90 90 80 30

$$

WAZ567-091200-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

1222 AM PST Tue Nov 9 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet decreasing to 2500 feet in

the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow

accumulation of 5 to 10 inches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 5 to 8 inches. Total snow accumulation 10 to

18 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet

decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 26 31 28 32 / 50 100 90 50

$$

WAZ568-091200-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

1222 AM PST Tue Nov 9 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight, then rain and snow likely in the morning. Snow level

near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Southeast wind in

the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing to 2500 feet

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind in the

passes 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to 9 inches. Southwest

wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 30s. West wind in

the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet

decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 27 35 30 38 / 80 100 80 30

Stevens Pass 24 31 27 33 / 80 90 80 40

$$

WAZ569-091200-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

1222 AM PST Tue Nov 9 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. New

snow accumulation up to 4 inches.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet decreasing to 3000 feet in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 7 inches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of

2 to 7 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 18 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow

level near 5000 feet increasing to 6500 feet after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 7500 feet decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather