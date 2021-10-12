WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 11, 2021

783 FPUS56 KSEW 120920

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

219 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-122300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

219 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. A slight

chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 53 42 53 / 30 90 30

$$

WAZ559-122300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

219 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. A slight

chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain

late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 52 39 52 / 50 90 20

$$

WAZ507-122300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

219 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Areas

of frost in the morning. A chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times late in

the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Light wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

at times after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 52 42 52 / 40 90 30

Everett 52 42 51 / 40 90 40

$$

WAZ509-122300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

219 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. A slight

chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy in the

morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 55 42 54 / 30 90 30

Tacoma 54 41 54 / 30 100 30

$$

WAZ556-122300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

219 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. A slight

chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 54 43 53 / 30 90 30

$$

WAZ555-122300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

219 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Cloudy until late

afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in

the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times

late in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 56 41 52 / 30 90 60

Enumclaw 53 39 51 / 20 90 30

North Bend 57 40 53 / 30 90 40

$$

WAZ503-122300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

219 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. A

slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely late in

the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Southeast wind 25 to 35 mph becoming south 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 54 42 53 / 60 90 30

Sumas 53 41 52 / 50 90 50

$$

WAZ506-122300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

219 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. A slight chance of rain

early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then cloudy with a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast

wind 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 54 43 54 / 60 80 30

Mount Vernon 55 42 55 / 40 80 30

$$

WAZ001-122300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

219 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

early in the afternoon. Cloudy with a chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 55 40 57 / 70 70 30

Eastsound 52 44 52 / 70 80 40

$$

WAZ510-122300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

219 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. A

slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain

late in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 54 43 54 / 50 80 30

Port Townsend 54 41 54 / 50 70 20

$$

WAZ511-122300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

219 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost in the morning, then areas of frost

late in the morning. Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance

of rain early in the afternoon. Cloudy with a chance of rain late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain

late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest

to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 53 36 55 / 70 90 30

$$

WAZ504-122300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

219 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost in the morning, then areas of frost

late in the morning. Cloudy until late afternoon, then a chance

of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain

late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 53 40 56 / 50 80 30

Olympia 54 37 56 / 50 90 30

$$

WAZ512-122300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

219 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of frost in the

morning. Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

early in the afternoon. Rain at times late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain late in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ514-122300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

219 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Cloudy in the morning,

then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain likely late in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain late in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 51 39 53 / 80 70 10

Sequim 53 37 54 / 60 70 10

$$

WAZ515-122300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

219 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of rain late

in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain late in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near

50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 51 41 54 / 100 60 20

$$

WAZ517-122300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

219 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A

chance of rain early in the afternoon, then rain late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain late in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 53 44 55 / 90 90 40

$$

WAZ516-122300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

219 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain late in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the

evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 53 40 57 / 100 70 30

$$

WAZ513-122300-

Olympics-

219 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain and snow late in the morning. A

chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon, then rain and

snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow late in the

evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near

4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch. Total snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet

decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 35 27 37 / 80 70 10

$$

WAZ567-122300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

219 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet. Freezing level near 4000 feet in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up

to 4 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 37 30 34 / 20 90 40

$$

WAZ568-122300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

219 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon, then cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid

40s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up

to 4 inches. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 30s.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Light wind in the passes

becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4000 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 45 32 39 / 20 90 30

Stevens Pass 40 29 33 / 10 80 20

$$

WAZ569-122300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

219 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon, then cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of

1 to 5 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

$$

