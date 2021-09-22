WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 21, 2021 _____ 278 FPUS56 KSEW 220852 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 151 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for .TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY..., Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday. WAZ558-221100- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 151 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 52 69 53 69 \/ 0 30 10 0 $$ WAZ559-221100- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 151 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain late in the morning. Partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 50 69 51 69 \/ 10 30 10 0 $$ WAZ507-221100- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 151 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 52 66 52 66 \/ 10 30 10 0 Everett 51 66 51 66 \/ 10 30 10 0 $$ WAZ509-221100- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 151 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 51 70 54 72 \/ 0 20 10 0 Tacoma 50 69 53 70 \/ 0 20 10 0 $$ WAZ556-221100- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 151 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 53 69 54 70 \/ 0 30 10 0 $$ WAZ555-221100- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 151 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 51 69 51 73 \/ 0 30 10 0 Enumclaw 50 68 50 71 \/ 0 20 10 0 North Bend 51 70 51 73 \/ 0 20 10 0 $$ WAZ503-221100- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 151 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 51 65 52 67 \/ 10 40 10 0 Sumas 50 67 51 69 \/ 10 40 10 0 $$ WAZ506-221100- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 151 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 50 66 51 66 \/ 20 50 0 0 Mount Vernon 51 68 52 70 \/ 10 40 0 0 $$ WAZ001-221100- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 151 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny early in the afternoon. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 48 68 48 66 \/ 20 50 10 0 Eastsound 52 64 52 63 \/ 20 50 10 0 $$ WAZ510-221100- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 151 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain late in the morning. Partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 49 64 50 62 \/ 20 40 0 0 Port Townsend 49 66 49 64 \/ 10 40 0 0 $$ WAZ511-221100- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 151 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 50 70 51 72 \/ 10 40 0 0 $$ WAZ504-221100- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 151 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 50 70 50 72 \/ 0 30 0 0 Olympia 48 70 49 72 \/ 0 30 0 0 $$ WAZ512-221100- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 151 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60. $$ WAZ514-221100- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 151 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Light wind. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 49 64 47 63 \/ 20 40 0 0 Sequim 48 67 47 65 \/ 10 30 0 0 $$ WAZ515-221100- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 151 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 50 62 48 61 \/ 30 60 0 0 $$ WAZ517-221100- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 151 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 53 62 52 65 \/ 10 50 0 0 $$ WAZ516-221100- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 151 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 49 64 46 65 \/ 30 50 0 0 $$ WAZ513-221100- Olympics- 151 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Snow level near 9000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near 9500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near 8500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 44 53 42 56 \/ 10 40 0 0 $$ WAZ567-221100- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 151 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning. A slight chance of rain, a chance of light freezing rain and a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Snow level near 7500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 9500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet. .MONDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 44 50 42 55 \/ 10 40 10 0 $$ WAZ568-221100- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 151 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Light wind in the passes. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind in the passes to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 7500 feet. No snow accumulation. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind in the passes. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Light wind in the passes. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 9500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 44 60 43 65 \/ 0 20 10 0 Stevens Pass 43 53 42 59 \/ 0 20 10 0 $$ WAZ569-221100- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 151 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain through the day. A slight chance of light freezing rain early in the afternoon. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Snow level near 8000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 9500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. $$