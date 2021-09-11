WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 10, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 70 56 67 / 10 20 20

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind to

10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 70 54 66 / 20 20 10

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 67 55 64 / 10 20 20

Everett 67 55 65 / 10 20 20

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 72 57 70 / 10 10 10

Tacoma 71 56 69 / 10 10 10

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming north

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind around

10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 70 57 67 / 10 20 20

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming

north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to

10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 71 55 68 / 10 20 30

Enumclaw 70 53 66 / 10 10 20

North Bend 72 54 68 / 10 20 20

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 65 55 66 / 20 40 30

Sumas 68 54 69 / 20 40 30

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 67 54 67 / 20 40 30

Mount Vernon 71 54 69 / 10 30 20

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s

to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 65 51 68 / 30 40 20

Eastsound 64 55 66 / 30 40 20

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 66 53 65 / 20 40 20

Port Townsend 66 51 64 / 20 40 20

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to

10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 69 53 70 / 20 10 10

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 72 54 72 / 10 10 10

Olympia 72 53 71 / 10 10 10

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind around 10 mph

becoming northwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming light in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 63 51 63 / 40 40 10

Sequim 66 50 65 / 30 40 10

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 60 51 62 / 60 40 10

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 63 54 63 / 20 20 10

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 61 50 63 / 60 40 10

Olympics-

300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

10500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

10500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 53 43 53 / 40 40 10

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level

near 10000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 54 46 53 / 20 40 40

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the passes becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to

upper 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 60. North wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 62 47 58 / 10 20 10

Stevens Pass 58 46 54 / 10 10 10

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

300 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

