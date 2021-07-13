WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 12, 2021 _____ 383 FPUS56 KSEW 130959 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Wednesday. WAZ558-132300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind around 10 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Seattle 83 57 77 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ559-132300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bremerton 83 55 76 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ507-132300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Edmonds 79 55 75 / 0 0 0 Everett 78 55 75 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ509-132300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Puyallup 84 56 78 / 0 0 0 Tacoma 83 55 77 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ556-132300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellevue 83 57 78 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ555-132300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 84 56 80 / 0 0 0 Enumclaw 82 54 77 / 0 0 0 North Bend 86 55 81 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ503-132300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellingham 76 55 73 / 0 0 0 Sumas 83 54 79 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ506-132300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Anacortes 75 53 71 / 0 0 0 Mount Vernon 80 53 77 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ001-132300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 77 51 74 / 0 0 0 Eastsound 74 56 72 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ510-132300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 67 53 66 / 0 0 0 Port Townsend 72 52 70 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ511-132300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Shelton 81 53 75 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ504-132300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Chehalis 80 54 73 / 0 0 0 Olympia 83 52 76 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ512-132300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. $$ WAZ514-132300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 70 53 67 / 0 0 0 Sequim 73 52 70 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ515-132300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Sekiu 66 52 61 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ517-132300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 66 56 62 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ516-132300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Forks 66 52 64 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ513-132300- Olympics- 258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Snow level near 8500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 8000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 70 52 64 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ567-132300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, haze. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 8500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 72 52 67 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ568-132300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, haze. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. North wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. North wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 8500 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 79 50 75 / 0 0 0 Stevens Pass 76 51 71 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ569-132300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 9000 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. $$