WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 22, 2021

958 FPUS56 KSEW 231015

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-232300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming cloudy.

Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening. A chance of

rain after midnight, then rain likely in the morning. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 62 47 53 / 0 60 100

$$

WAZ559-232300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance

of rain after midnight. Rain likely in the morning. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 59 44 51 / 0 60 100

$$

WAZ507-232300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the evening. A

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 61 47 51 / 0 50 90

Everett 61 45 50 / 0 50 90

$$

WAZ509-232300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening. A chance of

rain after midnight, then rain likely in the morning. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 62 45 53 / 0 60 100

Tacoma 61 44 52 / 0 60 100

$$

WAZ556-232300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. A

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 62 46 52 / 0 50 90

$$

WAZ555-232300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance

of rain after midnight. Rain likely in the morning. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 65 45 53 / 0 60 100

Enumclaw 61 43 51 / 0 60 100

North Bend 64 44 53 / 0 60 100

$$

WAZ503-232300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of through the day. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance

of rain after midnight. Rain likely in the morning. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 61 45 53 / 0 60 80

Sumas 62 46 52 / 0 60 90

$$

WAZ506-232300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain late in the evening. A chance

of rain after midnight, then rain likely in the morning. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 59 45 53 / 0 60 90

Mount Vernon 64 46 53 / 0 60 90

$$

WAZ001-232300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance

of rain late in the evening. Rain likely after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 58 42 53 / 0 70 90

Eastsound 56 45 50 / 0 70 90

$$

WAZ510-232300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 59 46 53 / 0 60 90

Port Townsend 58 42 52 / 0 50 90

$$

WAZ511-232300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance

of rain after midnight. Rain likely in the morning. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. North part, gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 59 43 51 / 10 50 100

$$

WAZ504-232300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance

of rain after midnight. Rain likely in the morning. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 60 44 53 / 0 70 100

Olympia 61 42 53 / 0 60 100

$$

WAZ512-232300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening. A chance of

rain after midnight, then rain likely in the morning. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ514-232300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of through the day. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 56 42 51 / 0 80 90

Sequim 58 42 52 / 0 70 90

$$

WAZ515-232300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Highs in the 50s.

Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 54 42 50 / 10 80 100

$$

WAZ517-232300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 53 45 52 / 10 60 90

$$

WAZ516-232300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rain at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 54 42 53 / 10 80 90

$$

WAZ513-232300-

Olympics-

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of through the day.

Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near

4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 5 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 44 31 35 / 10 70 90

$$

WAZ567-232300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of through the day.

Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Rain and snow likely in

the morning. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up

to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 4 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 45 35 38 / 0 60 90

$$

WAZ568-232300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing

to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. A

chance of rain and snow after midnight, then rain and snow likely

in the morning. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Southwest wind in the

passes to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up

to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower 40s. Southwest wind in the passes

to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

3500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s. West wind

in the passes around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 54 35 42 / 10 60 90

Stevens Pass 51 35 41 / 0 50 90

$$

WAZ569-232300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

314 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing

to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up

to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 5 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

$$

