WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 16, 2021

_____

213 FPUS56 KSEW 170951

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

250 AM PDT Sat Apr 17 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-172300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

250 AM PDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 80 50 79 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-172300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

250 AM PDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northeast

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 79 48 78 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-172300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

250 AM PDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 74 49 73 / 0 0 0

Everett 75 48 73 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-172300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

250 AM PDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Light wind becoming northwest to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 81 48 81 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 80 46 79 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-172300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

250 AM PDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind around 10 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 80 49 79 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-172300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

250 AM PDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 82 52 79 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 79 48 78 / 0 0 0

North Bend 82 49 80 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-172300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

250 AM PDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 73 47 71 / 0 0 0

Sumas 79 50 76 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-172300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

250 AM PDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 68 48 67 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 77 49 75 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-172300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

250 AM PDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 68 45 67 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 63 48 64 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-172300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

250 AM PDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 68 47 68 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 67 47 68 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-172300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

250 AM PDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 81 47 81 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-172300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

250 AM PDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 82 47 81 / 0 0 0

Olympia 82 43 81 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-172300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

250 AM PDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. East wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

$$

WAZ514-172300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

250 AM PDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 71 47 70 / 0 0 0

Sequim 71 49 71 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-172300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

250 AM PDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind variable

to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Light wind becoming east

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 69 49 67 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-172300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

250 AM PDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind to

10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 78 50 70 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-172300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

250 AM PDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind to

10 mph increasing to east 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 77 45 68 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-172300-

Olympics-

250 AM PDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 60 44 60 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-172300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

250 AM PDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 63 44 62 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-172300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

250 AM PDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind in the

passes.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet. Southwest wind

in the passes to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind in the

passes to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. East wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 70 41 68 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 65 40 64 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-172300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

250 AM PDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather