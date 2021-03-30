WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 29, 2021

_____

761 FPUS56 KSEW 301002

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 30 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-302300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the morning. Lows in

the 30s. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 54 35 60 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-302300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the morning. Lows in

the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind around 10 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 52 35 58 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-302300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 52 36 56 / 0 0 0

Everett 51 33 56 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-302300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning, then

areas of frost late in the morning. Highs near 60. North wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. North wind around 10 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 55 33 62 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 54 32 60 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-302300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming east

to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

near 60. North wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. North wind to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 54 34 61 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-302300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Areas of

frost late in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Areas

of frost late in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. North wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 53 34 63 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 52 32 62 / 0 0 0

North Bend 54 33 63 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-302300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind around

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near

50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 50 34 55 / 0 0 0

Sumas 51 34 58 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-302300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind to

10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 49 36 53 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 52 35 58 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-302300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind around 10 mph becoming

north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 49 36 51 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 46 38 49 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-302300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the morning. Lows in

the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 51 36 54 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 50 36 52 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-302300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north around 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 54 33 61 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-302300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Areas of

frost late in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning, then

areas of frost late in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. North wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to

10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 54 33 63 / 0 0 0

Olympia 54 31 61 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-302300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Areas of

frost late in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Areas of

frost in the morning. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind

around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Areas

of frost late in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

East wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

WAZ514-302300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs near 50. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 49 34 52 / 0 0 0

Sequim 50 34 53 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-302300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost late in the morning. Highs near

50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost late in the evening. Areas

of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 49 36 52 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-302300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 51 36 59 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-302300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind

10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Areas of

frost in the morning. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s

to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 51 33 54 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-302300-

Olympics-

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the late morning and early

afternoon. Freezing level near 2500 feet increasing to 4500 feet

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Freezing level near

5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning.

Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Areas of frost in the evening. Widespread frost

after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 35 25 41 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-302300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the late morning and

early afternoon. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to

3500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Freezing level near

3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet

increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 34 24 44 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-302300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the afternoon.

Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. Northwest wind in

the passes around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Freezing level near

3500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning.

Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing to 8000 feet in the

afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 50. South wind in the

passes around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet. Southeast wind in

the passes around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the lower to mid 40s. West wind in the passes to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Widespread frost after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 41 25 51 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 38 22 49 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-302300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the late morning and early

afternoon. Areas of frost late in the afternoon. Freezing level

near 2500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Freezing level near

5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning.

Freezing level near 7000 feet increasing to 9000 feet in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet

decreasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

$$

_____

