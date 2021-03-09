WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 8, 2021 _____ 263 FPUS56 KSEW 091115 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Wednesday. WAZ558-100000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming north around 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Seattle 51 36 50 / 20 10 10 $$ WAZ559-100000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bremerton 49 34 49 / 40 10 10 $$ WAZ507-100000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Edmonds 51 37 48 / 20 10 10 Everett 50 35 47 / 20 10 10 $$ WAZ509-100000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Puyallup 53 34 51 / 20 10 10 Tacoma 52 34 50 / 20 10 10 $$ WAZ556-100000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellevue 52 35 50 / 20 10 10 $$ WAZ555-100000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 53 35 51 / 30 20 10 Enumclaw 51 33 49 / 30 20 10 North Bend 53 34 51 / 30 20 10 $$ WAZ503-100000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellingham 52 35 48 / 10 10 10 Sumas 53 34 50 / 20 10 10 $$ WAZ506-100000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Anacortes 51 38 47 / 10 10 10 Mount Vernon 53 35 50 / 20 10 10 $$ WAZ001-100000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 50 37 47 / 10 10 10 Eastsound 47 38 44 / 10 10 10 $$ WAZ510-100000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 52 38 49 / 10 10 10 Port Townsend 49 37 47 / 20 10 10 $$ WAZ511-100000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Shelton 49 32 51 / 40 20 10 $$ WAZ504-100000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Chehalis 51 35 51 / 30 10 20 Olympia 50 33 50 / 30 10 10 $$ WAZ512-100000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. $$ WAZ514-100000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 48 34 47 / 30 20 10 Sequim 50 35 48 / 30 20 10 $$ WAZ515-100000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Sekiu 46 36 46 / 50 30 10 $$ WAZ517-100000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 48 35 49 / 50 20 10 $$ WAZ516-100000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Forks 48 33 48 / 60 20 10 $$ WAZ513-100000- Olympics- 314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 2000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 30 22 31 / 50 30 30 $$ WAZ567-100000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 2500 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing level near 2000 feet in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet in the evening. Freezing level near 2000 feet after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 34 23 33 / 30 20 30 $$ WAZ568-100000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind in the passes becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 2000 feet. Light wind in the passes. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing level near 2000 feet in the morning. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet. Light wind in the passes. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. Light wind in the passes. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 39 26 38 / 40 20 20 Stevens Pass 35 23 35 / 40 30 20 $$ WAZ569-100000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 2000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet in the evening. Freezing level near 2500 feet after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6000 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. $$