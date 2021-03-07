WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 6, 2021 _____ 236 FPUS56 KSEW 071129 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 329 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Monday. WAZ558-080000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 329 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers late in the evening. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Seattle 49 34 53 / 70 20 10 $$ WAZ559-080000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 329 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers late in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bremerton 46 32 51 / 70 30 10 $$ WAZ507-080000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 329 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Edmonds 47 35 51 / 60 20 0 Everett 47 32 50 / 70 20 0 $$ WAZ509-080000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 329 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers late in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Puyallup 49 32 54 / 70 20 10 Tacoma 48 31 52 / 70 20 10 $$ WAZ556-080000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 329 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers late in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellevue 48 33 53 / 70 20 0 $$ WAZ555-080000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 329 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers late in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 48 34 53 / 90 30 0 Enumclaw 47 32 51 / 80 20 10 North Bend 49 32 53 / 80 20 10 $$ WAZ503-080000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 329 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Very windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. South wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellingham 48 33 51 / 70 40 0 Sumas 47 32 51 / 90 50 0 $$ WAZ506-080000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 329 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Anacortes 47 36 49 / 60 20 0 Mount Vernon 49 34 52 / 70 30 0 $$ WAZ001-080000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 329 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 48 36 48 / 50 20 0 Eastsound 46 36 46 / 60 30 0 $$ WAZ510-080000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 329 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 49 37 51 / 50 20 0 Port Townsend 47 35 49 / 40 20 0 $$ WAZ511-080000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 329 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers late in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Shelton 46 31 51 / 80 40 10 $$ WAZ504-080000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 329 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers late in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Chehalis 48 31 53 / 70 30 10 Olympia 48 30 52 / 70 30 10 $$ WAZ512-080000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 329 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50. East wind around 10 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ WAZ514-080000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 329 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning. A chance of snow late in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers late in the evening. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 47 34 48 / 60 30 10 Sequim 49 33 49 / 50 20 0 $$ WAZ515-080000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 329 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Sekiu 45 35 47 / 80 60 20 $$ WAZ517-080000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 329 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 47 36 50 / 90 40 20 $$ WAZ516-080000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 329 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers through the day. A slight chance of snow showers late in the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Forks 46 33 49 / 80 50 20 $$ WAZ513-080000- Olympics- 329 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 2 to 3 inches. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the afternoon. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. Freezing level near 2500 feet in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 28 20 33 / 70 30 10 $$ WAZ567-080000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 329 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 30 21 36 / 90 50 0 $$ WAZ568-080000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 329 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Southwest wind in the passes to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. East wind in the passes to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight. Light wind in the passes. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Freezing level near 2500 feet in the morning. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. East wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 35 23 38 / 80 20 10 Stevens Pass 33 20 35 / 80 20 0 $$ WAZ569-080000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 329 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. $$