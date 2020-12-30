WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 29, 2020 _____ 102 FPUS56 KSEW 301058 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 257 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Thursday. WAZ558-310000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 257 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Seattle 48 44 49 / 100 90 50 $$ WAZ559-310000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 257 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bremerton 45 42 48 / 100 90 50 $$ WAZ507-310000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 257 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Edmonds 47 44 49 / 100 90 50 Everett 46 43 48 / 100 90 50 $$ WAZ509-310000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 257 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Puyallup 49 43 50 / 100 100 70 Tacoma 47 43 49 / 100 100 60 $$ WAZ556-310000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 257 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellevue 47 43 49 / 100 90 50 $$ WAZ555-310000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 257 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 47 42 48 / 100 100 80 Enumclaw 47 40 47 / 100 100 80 North Bend 47 40 48 / 100 100 80 $$ WAZ503-310000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 257 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Very windy. Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 25 to 40 mph becoming south 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 50 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 50 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellingham 47 42 47 / 100 90 50 Sumas 46 40 47 / 100 100 60 $$ WAZ506-310000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 257 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Anacortes 47 43 48 / 90 90 60 Mount Vernon 49 43 50 / 90 90 70 $$ WAZ001-310000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 257 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Very windy. Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 25 to 45 mph decreasing to 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 55 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Very windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 47 41 48 / 90 90 50 Eastsound 46 42 47 / 90 90 50 $$ WAZ510-310000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 257 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 49 44 50 / 90 90 50 Port Townsend 47 40 49 / 90 90 40 $$ WAZ511-310000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 257 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Shelton 46 41 48 / 100 100 60 $$ WAZ504-310000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 257 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Chehalis 47 43 50 / 100 100 60 Olympia 47 41 50 / 100 100 60 $$ WAZ512-310000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 257 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. $$ WAZ514-310000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 257 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 49 40 49 / 90 90 40 Sequim 49 38 50 / 90 90 30 $$ WAZ515-310000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 257 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 35 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Sekiu 48 43 48 / 100 100 50 $$ WAZ516-310000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 257 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Windy. Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Very windy. Rain. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Forks 50 43 50 / 100 90 50 $$ WAZ517-310000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 257 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Very windy. Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 50 46 50 / 100 90 50 $$ WAZ513-310000- Olympics- 257 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Showers, snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 1 to 5 inches. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 1 to 9 inches. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 33 29 33 / 90 90 50 $$ WAZ567-310000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 257 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Rain and snow. Patchy dense fog late in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Patchy dense fog late in the evening. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 7 to 19 inches. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 33 31 34 / 100 90 70 $$ WAZ568-310000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 257 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Rain and snow. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Patchy dense fog late in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. East wind in the passes to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Patchy dense fog late in the evening. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 20 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 32 29 35 / 100 90 90 Stevens Pass 28 26 33 / 100 90 70 $$ WAZ569-310000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 257 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Rain and snow. Patchy dense fog in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 7 to 12 inches. .TONIGHT...Patchy dense fog in the evening. Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches. Total snow accumulation 17 to 32 inches. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. 