WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 15, 2020 _____ 462 FPUS56 KSEW 161124 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 323 AM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Thursday. WAZ558-170000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 323 AM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Windy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Seattle 50 43 49 / 90 90 50 $$ WAZ559-170000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 323 AM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bremerton 48 41 49 / 100 90 40 $$ WAZ507-170000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 323 AM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Edmonds 50 44 49 / 90 90 50 Everett 49 42 47 / 90 90 60 $$ WAZ509-170000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 323 AM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Puyallup 52 41 49 / 90 90 60 Tacoma 51 41 49 / 100 90 50 $$ WAZ556-170000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 323 AM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellevue 50 43 49 / 90 90 60 $$ WAZ555-170000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 323 AM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. South wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 50 41 47 / 90 90 80 Enumclaw 50 38 46 / 90 90 70 North Bend 50 40 48 / 90 90 70 $$ WAZ503-170000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 323 AM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 40. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellingham 50 41 48 / 80 90 60 Sumas 48 40 47 / 80 90 70 $$ WAZ506-170000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 323 AM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Anacortes 50 43 49 / 80 90 50 Mount Vernon 51 42 49 / 80 90 60 $$ WAZ001-170000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 323 AM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 50 40 50 / 80 90 30 Eastsound 48 42 47 / 80 90 40 $$ WAZ510-170000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 323 AM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows in the 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 52 43 51 / 80 90 50 Port Townsend 49 39 49 / 90 90 40 $$ WAZ511-170000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 323 AM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Shelton 49 40 49 / 100 90 40 $$ WAZ504-170000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 323 AM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Chehalis 51 42 49 / 100 90 60 Olympia 50 40 49 / 100 90 50 $$ WAZ512-170000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 323 AM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. $$ WAZ514-170000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 323 AM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 48 39 49 / 90 90 30 Sequim 50 38 49 / 90 90 30 $$ WAZ515-170000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 323 AM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Sekiu 48 42 47 / 100 90 20 $$ WAZ516-170000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 323 AM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 15 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Forks 50 41 49 / 100 80 20 $$ WAZ517-170000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 323 AM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph becoming west 15 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 20 to 30 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 51 44 49 / 100 80 40 $$ WAZ513-170000- Olympics- 323 AM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 5 inches. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 2500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 34 28 31 / 90 90 30 $$ WAZ567-170000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 323 AM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 7 to 12 inches. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 7 to 20 inches. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 2000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 35 31 33 / 80 90 90 $$ WAZ568-170000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 323 AM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 15 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 2500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 36 31 34 / 90 90 70 Stevens Pass 33 29 32 / 90 90 70 $$ WAZ569-170000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 323 AM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches. Total snow accumulation 9 to 23 inches. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 2500 feet. $$