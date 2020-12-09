WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 8, 2020
986 FPUS56 KSEW 091116
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
315 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
WAZ558-100000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
315 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain until late afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind around
10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light
wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 49 38 46 / 20 10 10
$$
WAZ559-100000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
315 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain until late
afternoon. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs near 50. South
wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming north around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light
wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 49 37 45 / 20 0 10
$$
WAZ507-100000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
315 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. A slight
chance of rain in the morning. A chance of rain in the late
morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of rain late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast
wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of light
freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain, snow and a slight
chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 49 38 47 / 30 0 10
Everett 47 36 46 / 30 0 10
$$
WAZ509-100000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
315 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog
after midnight, then patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the 30s
to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind around 10 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light
wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain and a slight chance of light
freezing rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
rain and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 50 35 47 / 20 10 10
Tacoma 49 35 45 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ556-100000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
315 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog until late afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain. Highs near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 49 37 48 / 30 10 10
$$
WAZ555-100000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
315 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain until late afternoon, then a
slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Patchy fog through
the day. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming east to
10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Snow level near 1500 feet.
Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of light
freezing rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Snow level near
1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain, snow and a slight
chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 48 37 48 / 50 20 10
Enumclaw 47 34 46 / 30 10 10
North Bend 49 36 49 / 30 20 10
$$
WAZ503-100000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
315 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the morning. A chance of rain early in the
afternoon, then a slight chance of rain late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming southeast to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and a
slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain, snow and a slight
chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of
rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 48 36 47 / 30 0 10
Sumas 48 36 47 / 30 10 10
$$
WAZ506-100000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
315 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. A slight chance
of rain in the morning. A chance of rain early in the afternoon,
then a slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and a
slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain, snow and a slight
chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 49 38 47 / 30 0 10
Mount Vernon 49 36 48 / 40 0 10
$$
WAZ001-100000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
315 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the late
morning and early afternoon. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph.
Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 51 37 47 / 20 0 10
Eastsound 48 39 44 / 20 0 10
$$
WAZ510-100000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
315 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to lower
40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. South wind to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain and a slight chance of light
freezing rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and a slight chance of light
freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely and a slight chance of light freezing rain
in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 51 39 49 / 30 0 10
Port Townsend 49 35 46 / 20 0 10
$$
WAZ511-100000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
315 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog until late afternoon. A slight
chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to lower
40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light
wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of light
freezing rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain and a slight chance of light
freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely and a slight
chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 50 36 46 / 10 0 10
$$
WAZ504-100000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
315 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas
of fog in the late evening and early morning. Patchy fog in the
morning. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. A
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming south to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight
chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of
rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain after
midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain and a slight chance of freezing
rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 51 36 47 / 10 0 20
Olympia 50 33 46 / 10 0 20
$$
WAZ512-100000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
315 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs
near 50. West wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog until early morning. Patchy fog in the
morning. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
East wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
1500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
$$
WAZ514-100000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
315 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Wind variable
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
40s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 50 36 46 / 10 0 10
Sequim 50 34 46 / 10 0 10
$$
WAZ515-100000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
315 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to lower
40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 49 39 46 / 30 0 20
$$
WAZ516-100000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
315 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Patchy fog until
late afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to
10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
40s. South wind to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
30s.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 50 35 48 / 40 0 20
$$
WAZ517-100000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
315 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog until late afternoon. A slight
chance of rain late in the morning. Highs near 50. West wind to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog in the late
evening and early morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
40s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
near 40.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog.
Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 50 39 47 / 10 0 20
$$
WAZ513-100000-
Olympics-
315 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow until
late afternoon, then a slight chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. No snow accumulation
near Hurricane Ridge.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, snow and
light freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1500 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a slight chance of freezing
rain. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of freezing rain.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 3500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 32 25 32 / 20 0 20
$$
WAZ567-100000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
315 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 3500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
evening. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain, snow and light freezing rain.
Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain, snow and a slight
chance of light freezing rain. Snow level near 1000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may be
heavy at times after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of light freezing
rain. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 1500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 35 28 34 / 50 10 10
$$
WAZ568-100000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
315 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the 30s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph
with gusts to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Light wind in the passes
becoming east to 10 mph after midnight, Gusts to 20 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East
wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. East wind in the passes 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30.
Light wind in the passes.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, snow
and light freezing rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain
after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and a
slight chance of light freezing rain. Snow level near 1000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain,
snow and a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Snow level
near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of light freezing
rain in the morning, then rain, snow likely and a chance of
freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 2000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 37 27 35 / 50 20 10
Stevens Pass 33 25 29 / 60 20 10
$$
WAZ569-100000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
315 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Patchy
dense fog late in the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Freezing level near 4000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 1500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and a
slight chance of light freezing rain. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and a
slight chance of light freezing rain. Snow level near 1500 feet
increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain,
snow and a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Snow level
near 4000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of freezing rain
in the morning, then rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing
rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 3000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.
$$
