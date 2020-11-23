WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 22, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

312 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

312 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 47 42 50 / 50 20 50

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

312 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 46 41 47 / 50 30 70

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

312 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 47 43 50 / 50 10 50

Everett 45 41 48 / 50 10 60

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

312 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 48 41 52 / 50 10 40

Tacoma 47 41 51 / 50 10 50

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

312 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 47 43 50 / 50 20 50

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

312 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near

40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 40.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near

40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 46 42 50 / 60 40 60

Enumclaw 45 39 50 / 60 20 40

North Bend 47 40 52 / 60 30 50

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

312 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 46 41 49 / 40 20 60

Sumas 45 39 49 / 40 30 60

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

312 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 47 42 50 / 40 20 60

Mount Vernon 48 41 51 / 50 20 60

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

312 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south 25 to

40 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 47 41 49 / 40 20 60

Eastsound 44 42 47 / 40 20 60

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

312 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near

50. South wind 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 48 43 51 / 40 10 50

Port Townsend 47 39 49 / 30 10 50

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

312 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North part, south wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. South part, south

wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 47 40 48 / 50 30 70

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

312 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near

40. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight, Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 48 40 49 / 50 20 50

Olympia 48 40 49 / 50 20 60

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

312 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

312 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 47 39 49 / 40 10 70

Sequim 47 37 50 / 30 10 50

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

312 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 47 42 49 / 40 40 90

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

312 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 50. South

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 49 42 50 / 40 50 90

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

312 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 50. South

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 49 44 50 / 40 40 80

Olympics-

312 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 4 inches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 32 28 35 / 40 20 80

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

312 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet

decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 32 29 35 / 50 40 80

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

312 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind in the

passes to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet. West wind in the passes to 10 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind in the passes to 10 mph becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet

decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Southeast wind in the passes 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind in the

passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 34 31 38 / 70 40 40

Stevens Pass 31 29 36 / 50 40 50

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

312 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet

decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

