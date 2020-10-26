WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 26 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 50 38 54 / 0 0 0

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 51 36 55 / 0 0 0

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Areas of

frost late in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 49 38 53 / 0 0 0

Everett 48 38 52 / 0 0 0

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning, then

areas of frost late in the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 52 35 55 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 51 34 54 / 0 0 0

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Areas of

frost late in the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 50 38 55 / 0 0 0

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 50 38 55 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 50 34 54 / 0 0 0

North Bend 51 35 57 / 0 0 0

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Areas of

frost late in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

50s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 48 37 52 / 0 0 0

Sumas 50 35 52 / 0 0 0

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Areas of

frost late in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 50 40 53 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 51 38 55 / 0 0 0

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 52 38 55 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 47 40 51 / 0 0 0

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 49 39 53 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 49 37 54 / 0 0 0

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Areas of frost

late in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 53 35 56 / 0 0 0

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 54 36 56 / 0 0 0

Olympia 52 33 55 / 0 0 0

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 51 38 55 / 0 0 0

Sequim 51 37 56 / 0 0 0

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs near

50. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 51 43 54 / 0 0 0

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 53 42 57 / 0 0 0

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest with gusts

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 53 43 56 / 0 0 0

Olympics-

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet increasing

to 13000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 40 32 44 / 0 0 0

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet increasing

to 8500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 37 28 40 / 10 0 0

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet increasing

to 9500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near

40. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet. Southwest wind in the

passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet. North wind in the passes

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Snow level near 8000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind in the

passes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 43 30 49 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 37 29 42 / 0 0 0

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet increasing

to 12000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

