WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 19, 2020

853 FPUS56 KSEW 201101

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-202300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. North wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph

becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 70 55 70 / 50 0 10

$$

WAZ559-202300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 70 53 71 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ507-202300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

wind around 10 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 67 53 66 / 50 10 10

Everett 67 53 67 / 30 10 10

$$

WAZ509-202300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 71 53 71 / 10 0 10

Tacoma 71 54 71 / 10 0 10

$$

WAZ556-202300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Light wind becoming south to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 71 55 71 / 70 0 10

$$

WAZ555-202300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 70 53 72 / 20 0 10

Enumclaw 69 51 70 / 10 0 10

North Bend 72 51 73 / 70 0 10

$$

WAZ503-202300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 67 52 68 / 30 10 10

Sumas 69 50 70 / 30 10 10

$$

WAZ506-202300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West wind around 10 mph

becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 68 51 68 / 30 10 10

Mount Vernon 71 52 70 / 30 10 10

$$

WAZ001-202300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Light wind becoming south to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 70 50 69 / 30 10 10

Eastsound 66 54 65 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ510-202300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 65 52 64 / 30 10 10

Port Townsend 66 48 65 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ511-202300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in

the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 71 54 71 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ504-202300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 72 52 72 / 10 0 10

Olympia 71 53 72 / 10 0 10

$$

WAZ512-202300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

$$

WAZ514-202300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 64 52 63 / 10 10 10

Sequim 67 49 66 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ515-202300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 63 53 63 / 20 10 20

$$

WAZ516-202300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 67 51 67 / 20 10 20

$$

WAZ517-202300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 65 54 67 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ513-202300-

Olympics-

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 53 43 55 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ567-202300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rain may

be heavy at times in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 53 44 57 / 40 10 10

$$

WAZ568-202300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind in the

passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

near 60. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 63 46 65 / 20 0 0

Stevens Pass 58 44 61 / 30 0 10

$$

WAZ569-202300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.

$$

