WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 3, 2020

_____

008 FPUS56 KSEW 041104

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

403 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-042300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

403 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 85 59 77 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-042300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

403 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 86 55 77 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-042300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

403 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 77 57 73 / 0 0 0

Everett 78 58 73 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-042300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

403 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 86 58 78 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 85 57 78 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-042300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

403 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 86 59 77 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-042300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

403 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light wind

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 89 57 78 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 86 55 77 / 0 0 0

North Bend 90 56 78 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-042300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

403 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 78 56 71 / 0 0 0

Sumas 86 56 75 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-042300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

403 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 72 54 72 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 81 56 76 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-042300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

403 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows

in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 80 51 72 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 71 56 70 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-042300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

403 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog in the morning. Lows in the

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 71 54 69 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 72 52 71 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-042300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

403 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 85 56 76 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-042300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

403 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 87 54 79 / 0 0 0

Olympia 85 54 79 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-042300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

403 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ514-042300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

403 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming variable

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 74 53 68 / 0 0 0

Sequim 77 53 73 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-042300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

403 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 69 53 65 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-042300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

403 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming mostly cloudy early in the afternoon

then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 70 53 67 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-042300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

403 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 64 56 67 / 0 10 0

$$

WAZ513-042300-

Olympics-

403 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 17000 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 17500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 17500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 17000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 71 51 65 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-042300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

403 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 73 53 65 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-042300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

403 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower 80s. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming northwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 16000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

around 70. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower 70s. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 80 53 69 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 81 54 70 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-042300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

403 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 17000 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 17000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 17000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 17000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

$$

_____

