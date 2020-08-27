WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020

_____

794 FPUS56 KSEW 270952

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

251 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

WAZ558-272300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

251 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming north with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 77 55 78 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-272300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

251 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

Light wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northeast

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 78 52 78 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-272300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

251 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 72 52 72 / 0 0 0

Everett 73 53 73 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-272300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

251 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. North wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 79 53 80 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 79 54 79 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-272300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

251 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind around

10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 78 55 78 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-272300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

251 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 78 53 79 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 77 51 79 / 0 0 0

North Bend 79 51 80 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-272300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

251 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 72 52 73 / 0 0 0

Sumas 77 51 77 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-272300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

251 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 71 51 72 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 76 52 76 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-272300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

251 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 74 49 74 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 70 55 70 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-272300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

251 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest after

midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 68 52 68 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 69 49 69 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-272300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

251 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

Light wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph north

part.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 80 52 81 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-272300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

251 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 80 50 82 / 0 0 0

Olympia 81 50 82 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-272300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

251 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Areas of fog late in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ514-272300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

251 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 68 51 68 / 0 0 0

Sequim 71 50 71 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-272300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

251 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 66 52 65 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-272300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

251 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 70 52 69 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-272300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

251 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 68 54 70 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-272300-

Olympics-

251 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 60 46 61 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-272300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

251 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 63 47 65 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-272300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

251 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 70. North wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind in the passes

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 70 46 74 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 67 47 72 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-272300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

251 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather