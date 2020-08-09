WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 8, 2020

_____

623 FPUS56 KSEW 091141

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

440 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-092300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

440 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 77 57 80 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-092300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

440 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 76 54 79 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-092300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

440 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 72 55 74 / 0 0 0

Everett 73 55 75 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-092300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

440 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 79 56 82 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 78 56 82 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-092300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

440 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 77 57 81 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-092300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

440 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 77 57 81 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 77 55 81 / 0 0 0

North Bend 80 54 84 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-092300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

440 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 74 55 73 / 0 0 0

Sumas 78 55 78 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-092300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

440 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 73 54 72 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 76 55 77 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-092300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

440 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 76 52 76 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 72 57 72 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-092300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

440 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 69 54 69 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 70 51 70 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-092300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

440 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 81 54 81 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-092300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

440 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 82 53 82 / 0 0 0

Olympia 81 53 82 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-092300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

440 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 80.

$$

WAZ514-092300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

440 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 70 54 68 / 0 0 0

Sequim 73 53 72 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-092300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

440 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming variable to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 68 55 65 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-092300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

440 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 73 55 69 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-092300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

440 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 71 56 67 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-092300-

Olympics-

440 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 63 51 63 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-092300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

440 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 65 50 65 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-092300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

440 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Northwest wind

in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind in the passes

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 60s.

Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 72 49 76 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 69 49 72 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-092300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

440 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet.

$$

_____

