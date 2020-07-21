WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 20, 2020
881 FPUS56 KSEW 211013
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
WAZ558-212300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind around 10 mph becoming
southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 82 61 75 / 0 10 10
$$
WAZ559-212300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 81 59 73 / 0 10 10
$$
WAZ507-212300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 78 59 71 / 0 10 10
Everett 78 59 72 / 0 10 20
$$
WAZ509-212300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind
becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 60. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 85 61 77 / 0 10 10
Tacoma 83 60 75 / 0 10 0
$$
WAZ556-212300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming west to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of rain. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 84 62 75 / 0 10 20
$$
WAZ555-212300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind
becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of rain. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to
mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 83 62 74 / 0 20 40
Enumclaw 82 59 75 / 0 10 20
North Bend 85 60 77 / 0 10 20
$$
WAZ503-212300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 76 58 71 / 0 0 10
Sumas 81 59 75 / 0 0 20
$$
WAZ506-212300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 74 56 71 / 0 10 20
Mount Vernon 80 58 74 / 0 10 20
$$
WAZ001-212300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 76 54 72 / 0 0 10
Eastsound 74 57 70 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ510-212300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 71 56 68 / 0 10 20
Port Townsend 71 55 68 / 0 10 10
$$
WAZ511-212300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 81 58 74 / 0 10 0
$$
WAZ504-212300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind
to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 82 58 75 / 0 0 0
Olympia 82 57 74 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ512-212300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
$$
WAZ514-212300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind variable
to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 69 55 66 / 0 0 10
Sequim 74 56 70 / 0 10 10
$$
WAZ515-212300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 66 55 64 / 0 10 10
$$
WAZ516-212300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 67 54 66 / 0 10 10
$$
WAZ517-212300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the 60s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 67 56 65 / 10 10 20
$$
WAZ513-212300-
Olympics-
313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Snow level near 11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 66 48 59 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ567-212300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
10000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 68 52 60 / 0 10 30
$$
WAZ568-212300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Light wind in the passes
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 12000 feet.
West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level near 10500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 70. Light
wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after
midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet. West wind in the passes
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near
8500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 60s.
Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 78 55 70 / 0 10 20
Stevens Pass 75 55 67 / 0 10 20
$$
WAZ569-212300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
313 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
$$
