WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

_____

643 FPUS56 KSEW 171012

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-172300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 71 52 74 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-172300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 71 50 73 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ507-172300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 68 51 69 / 0 0 0

Everett 68 49 70 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ509-172300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 73 51 76 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 72 50 75 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-172300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near

60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 72 51 75 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ555-172300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near

60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 70 52 75 / 10 10 0

Enumclaw 69 49 74 / 10 0 0

North Bend 71 50 76 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ503-172300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 67 50 70 / 0 0 0

Sumas 70 51 74 / 10 0 10

$$

WAZ506-172300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 65 50 67 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 70 49 73 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ001-172300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming south to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 67 49 68 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 67 51 67 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-172300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 64 51 66 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 63 48 65 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-172300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 72 48 76 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-172300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 70.

South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph

or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 73 46 78 / 0 0 0

Olympia 73 46 77 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-172300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ514-172300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 63 49 66 / 0 0 0

Sequim 65 49 68 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-172300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing

to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 62 49 64 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ516-172300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 62 48 66 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ517-172300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 63 50 67 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-172300-

Olympics-

311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near

10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 53 40 56 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ567-172300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

10000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of through the day.

Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 55 41 62 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ568-172300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. No snow accumulation.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. North wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Northwest wind in

the passes around 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near

10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

10500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of through the day.

Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 61 41 69 / 10 0 0

Stevens Pass 54 41 64 / 10 0 10

$$

WAZ569-172300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

311 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

$$

_____

