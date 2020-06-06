WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 5, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Sunday.
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows
near 50. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 61 49 61 / 80 80 70
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs
near 60. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest with gusts
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
South wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 60 47 62 / 90 70 70
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind to
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 59 49 60 / 80 80 70
Everett 59 48 59 / 80 80 80
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs
near 60. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 62 49 62 / 90 80 80
Tacoma 61 48 62 / 90 80 80
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 60.
South wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in the
morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Southwest wind
around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 61 49 62 / 90 80 70
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs
near 60. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest to
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight, Gusts to
30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 62 49 59 / 80 90 90
Enumclaw 59 46 58 / 90 90 80
North Bend 62 48 60 / 90 90 90
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after
midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 61 48 62 / 60 50 60
Sumas 63 49 63 / 70 50 70
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
wind 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 61 48 62 / 60 50 60
Mount Vernon 62 49 62 / 70 60 70
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west
after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to
25 mph becoming west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 61 47 64 / 40 40 40
Eastsound 61 49 64 / 50 40 50
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 60 50 60 / 60 50 50
Port Townsend 58 46 60 / 70 60 50
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
North part, light wind. South part, west wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph south part.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 61 47 64 / 90 70 60
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind
to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows
in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph
increasing to west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 60 46 63 / 90 70 80
Olympia 60 46 63 / 90 70 70
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in the
morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 60. West wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in
the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs
near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 55 47 59 / 60 40 30
Sequim 57 46 62 / 70 50 50
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 57 47 57 / 70 40 30
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the
50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 57 46 57 / 70 40 30
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 57 49 58 / 90 60 60
Olympics-
246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 4 inches.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain
showers and snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge
up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up
to 7 inches.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
4500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in
the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
7000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 40 32 43 / 80 50 50
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No
snow accumulation.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet increasing to
7500 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then showers, snow likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 44 36 44 / 80 70 90
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind in the passes
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely after midnight.
Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. West wind in the passes 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to
2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the 40s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the 40s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 52 38 48 / 90 90 80
Stevens Pass 46 33 42 / 60 70 80
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
246 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain
showers and snow showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to
3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 8 inches.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain
and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.
